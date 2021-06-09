Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLAY traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,753. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 786.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 90,356 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

