Insider Selling: Getech Group Plc (LON:GTC) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Getech Group Plc (LON:GTC) insider Jonathan Copus sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,522.34).
Getech Group stock traded down GBX 0.86 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 23.24 ($0.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Getech Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 46.36 ($0.61). The firm has a market cap of £15.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.
About Getech Group
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.