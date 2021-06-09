Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) EVP Sells 19,204 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $270,968.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,446 shares in the company, valued at $796,453.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KVH Industries stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 80,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in KVH Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 2,998.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

