Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

