Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $762,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,228.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00.

OPRX opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $912.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,760.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

