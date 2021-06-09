Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12.

Shares of RPTX opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPTX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% in the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

