Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,422,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,855,044.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,343,600.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $2,653,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,724,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $1,369,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,390,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,424,800.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,437,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,445,400.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,763,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 398.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,007 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

