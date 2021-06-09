Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $30.63

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.63, but opened at $29.11. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 3,413 shares trading hands.

IFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

