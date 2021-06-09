InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Jean F. Rankin Sells 1,086 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IDCC stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.30. 325,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,854. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85,392 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,383,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 588,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 80,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 556,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.