International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.10.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 154,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

