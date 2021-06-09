InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 156,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after acquiring an additional 62,523 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,846,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,569. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $220.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

