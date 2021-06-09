InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.73. 11,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

