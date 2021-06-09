Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of VTA opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

