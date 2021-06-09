Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of VTA opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57.
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
