Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Stake Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $187.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.07.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

