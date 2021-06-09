Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,712 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 372,517 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 172,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,965 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

PHB opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.40. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $19.53.

