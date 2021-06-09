Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
