Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

