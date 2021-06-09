Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PVH (PVH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PVH (NYSE: PVH):

6/8/2021 – PVH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PVH Corp has outpaced the industry year to date. The stock further received a boost from its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year. Despite the pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions, results gained from brand strength, particularly in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Also, e-commerce sales momentum continued. Reduced promotions, positive sales mix and lower inventory boosted margins, which is likely to persist. Management raised its fiscal 2021 revenue and earnings view. However, the company is likely to incur operating losses of nearly $20 million related to the exit from the Heritage Brands Retail business in the first half of the fiscal year. Also, the North America unit is likely to remain drab due to a slow recovery of international tourism.”

6/8/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/4/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $122.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/3/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – PVH is now covered by analysts at OTR Global. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

PVH stock traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,364. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PVH by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in PVH by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

