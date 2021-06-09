Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,398 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,565% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSVA. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $998,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $932,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,032,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,979,000. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVA opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

