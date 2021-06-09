Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 115,831 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,360% compared to the average daily volume of 1,793 call options.

Shares of WEN opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.