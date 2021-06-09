Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 115,831 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,360% compared to the average daily volume of 1,793 call options.
Shares of WEN opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
