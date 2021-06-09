Investors Purchase High Volume of Osisko Gold Royalties Call Options (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,334 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,109% compared to the average daily volume of 193 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

OR stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

