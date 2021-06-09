IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) Insider Acquires A$10,500.00 in Stock

IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) insider Anthony Smith purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).

Anthony Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 31st, Anthony Smith bought 75,072 shares of IODM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,510.08 ($7,507.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

IODM Limited provides cloud based software services in Australia. The company develops an automated debtor management solution that provides accounts receivable monitoring and collection management tool through a central cloud based platform for businesses. IODM Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

