iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on iPower in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get iPower alerts:

Shares of IPW opened at $8.35 on Monday. iPower has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.