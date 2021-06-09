IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $355.39 million, a PE ratio of 360.92 and a beta of 0.99.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

