Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 291,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,309 shares of company stock valued at $52,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

