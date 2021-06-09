iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 318.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,337 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 362.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 103,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

