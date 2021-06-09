iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after buying an additional 87,269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after acquiring an additional 80,439 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 815,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,032 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31.

