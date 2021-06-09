iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Increased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 536.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 10.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $20,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. 14,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

