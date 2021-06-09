iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,487,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $448,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.77. 2,333,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.89.

