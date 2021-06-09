iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 304.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

SUSB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,780. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03.

