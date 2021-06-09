iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.12

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.12 and last traded at $77.10, with a volume of 506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,808,000 after purchasing an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after buying an additional 2,253,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,370,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares during the period.

