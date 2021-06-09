iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,438,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,294,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $173.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.77. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $174.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.