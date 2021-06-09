iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is German American Bancorp Inc.’s Largest Position

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $53,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,130. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $79.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

