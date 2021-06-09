iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Decreased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

