iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.7% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $424.67. The company had a trading volume of 300,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,217. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.