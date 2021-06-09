iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.52. 393,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,217. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

