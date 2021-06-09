Italo Hits Market Cap of $29,529.09 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Italo has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market capitalization of $29,529.09 and $880.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00063991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00241102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00220941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.01215107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,038.54 or 1.00050634 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.