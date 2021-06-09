Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Itron worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $338,833. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

