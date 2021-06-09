J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 263.33 ($3.44).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of £5.90 billion and a PE ratio of -20.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

