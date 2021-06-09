Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,522 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 119.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 110.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.