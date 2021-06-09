Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.24. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

