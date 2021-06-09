Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

BNGO opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

