Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,812 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 762.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

