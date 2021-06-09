Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

