Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,313 shares of company stock worth $64,463,267 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

