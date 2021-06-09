Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.38.

J stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,247. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

