James Hippel Sells 9,942 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.16. 196,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $444.83.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.40.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.