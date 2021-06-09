Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$42.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.54.

TSE:JWEL traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$35.37. 125,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.99. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$32.08 and a 1-year high of C$46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.91.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

