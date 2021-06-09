Jane Huang Sells 603 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $211,984.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 284,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,168,196.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total transaction of $195,825.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total transaction of $534,450.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00.

Shares of BGNE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.85. The stock had a trading volume of 102,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,758. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $155.16 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $1,897,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

