Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,617,000 after purchasing an additional 115,674 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 166,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 95,764 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 241,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 59,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 291,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after buying an additional 52,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.21.

