JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.26

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.26 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 11238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 768,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,208 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after buying an additional 444,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

